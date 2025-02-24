Dabaiba and Somali President Sign Agreements to Boost Bilateral Relations

Tripoli: The Prime Minister of the Government of National Unity, Abdul Hamid Dabaiba, welcomed the President of the Federal Republic of Somalia, Hassan Sheikh Mahmoud, along with his delegation, to discuss strengthening bilateral relations and developing joint cooperation across various sectors.

According to Libyan News Agency, the meeting resulted in the signing of several memoranda of understanding. These included an agreement on the mutual exemption from entry visas for holders of diplomatic, special, and service passports, as well as a memorandum for political consultation between the foreign ministries of both nations. This aims to enhance diplomatic coordination and unify positions on issues of mutual interest.

Additionally, a memorandum of cooperation was signed between the Municipality of Tripoli and the Municipality of Mogadishu to foster partnership in local administration and urban development. The two leaders agreed to establish a high-level joint committee to review previous agreements, explore

Libyan investments in Somalia, and boost economic and development cooperation between the two countries.

During the discussions, both parties emphasized the importance of joint coordination on regional matters, particularly concerning the Horn of Africa. This coordination is especially significant following Somalia’s election to the UN Security Council, which is expected to support regional security and stability and promote collaboration among countries in the region.