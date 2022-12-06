Cloud4C Sets up New In-Country Cloud Data Center in Egypt to Meet Data Localization Needs for Enterprises

This in-country cloud data center (DC) is aimed at solving local data hosting needs and driving mission-critical cloud transformation through RISE with SAP.

DUBAI, UAE, Dec. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Cloud4C, the world’s leading application-focused cloud Managed Services Provider (MSP) and an end-to-end RISE with SAP services partner, unveiled a new in-country cloud data center in the Arab Republic of Egypt in collaboration with Telecom Egypt, the country’s primary telecom provider.

The agreement was signed on 23rd November by Rakesh Reddy, Regional Director MEA, Cloud4C and Eng. Adel Hamed, Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer, Telecom Egypt in the presence of H.E. Dr. Amr Talaat, Minister of Communications and Information Technology and was also witnessed by Emmanuel Raptopoulos, President, EMEA South region, SAP and Mohammed Samy, Managing Director, SAP Egypt.

The increasing adoption of cloud coupled with rising demand for data-driven decision-making and improved cybersecurity is driving Egypt’s cloud transformation from on-premises to hybrid cloud. SAP, the global leader in enterprise software, is playing a key role in supporting the country’s digital transformation goals with a broad range of facilities and services.

Backed by the experience of serving Fortune 500 companies by modernizing and managing their mission-critical environments in 26 countries worldwide, Cloud4C, with the help of Telecom Egypt, established an in-country cloud data center in Egypt to meet in-country data hosting requirements.

Telecom Egypt is the country’s first integrated telecom operator and one of the largest cable operators in the Arab region.

Eng. Adel Hamed, the CEO of Telecom Egypt, has mentioned that signing this agreement “comes within Telecom Egypt’s strategic framework as the first total ICT provider; to sustain providing our customers with top notch technological services”. He also added that this step “will enhance the digital transformation process by supporting various companies and organizations on their journey to provide digital services through Telecom Egypt’s sturdy infrastructure.”

Cloud4C’s founder and CEO, Sridhar Pinnapureddy said, “Egypt is all set to become the next big digital hub in the world, and this in-country cloud data center will add to the growing demand for SAP services in the region. Highly regulated sectors such as Government, Financial services, Healthcare will need in-country data hosting and hybrid cloud managed services to realize their digital transformation goals while complying to local and industry regulations. Our key objective is to support such enterprises on their RISE with SAP journey as well as other mission-critical environment transformations, end-to-end.”

Mohamed Samy, Managing Director, SAP Egypt, commented, “The in-country data center will further enable public and private sector organizations to leverage the benefits of cloud computing and become what SAP refers to as ‘Intelligent Enterprises’. In other words, sustainable enterprises that consistently apply advanced technologies and best practices within agile, integrated business processes. With RISE with SAP and cloud-based solutions such S/4HANA, businesses in Egypt will benefit from advanced technologies such as built-in artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, analytics and sustainability metrics. Companies can accelerate their journey to the cloud with RISE with SAP using Cloud4C’s data centers while minimizing cyber risks and expense, knowing that their data is securely stored.”

RISE with SAP provides a pathway to the cloud for any customer, irrespective of starting point or complexity. The offering goes beyond a technical migration to the cloud, instead enabling adaptable and sustainable transformation of a company while realizing a faster time-to-market for new capabilities and applications. S/4HANA, on the other hand, is a complete cloud-based enterprise resource planning (ERP) system with built-in intelligent technologies like AI, machine learning, and advanced analytics. It enables 360-degree views of all operations, helps automates business processes, supports the adoption of new business models, streamlines efficiencies, lowers total cost of ownership and enables rapid management of business change.

