Clashes renewed inside Ain al-Hilweh camp on the 'Braxat Tawarek' axis, in which machine guns and rocket-propelled grenades were used. It was also reported that these clashes were renewed immediately after the Palestinian Joint Action Committee finished its meeting and called for the arrest of the murderer. Clashes are taking place between the Zubaidat family and groups affiliated with Islamic activists.

Source: National News Agency - Lebanon