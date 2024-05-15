Morocco’s Gov’t Head Arrives in Manama to Represent His Majesty the King at 33rd Arab Summit



Manama – Morocco’s Head of Government Aziz Akhannouch arrived in Manama on Wednesday to represent His Majesty the King Mohammed VI at the Summit of the 33rd session of the Arab League Council.

Akhannouch was received at Bahrain International Airport by H.H. Sheikh Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa.

The Moroccan delegation at this Summit notably includes the Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccan Expatriates, Nasser Bourita.

The Manama Summit will discuss a range of issues relating to joint Arab action in its political, economic, social, cultural and security dimensions, in addition to Arab cooperation with other regional blocs.

Emphasis will also be placed on the Palestinian question, security in the Arab region and the situation in a number of member States.

Source: Agence Marocaine De Presse