Arab Summit: Moroccan FM Meets Jordanian Deputy PM and FM in Manama



Manama – Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccan Expatriates, Nasser Bourita, held talks, in Manama on Tuesday, with Jordanian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriate Affairs, Ayman Al-Safadi, on the occasion of the 33rd Arab Summit.

Bourita said that the meeting with his Jordanian counterpart is part of the multidimensional strategic relations between Morocco and Jordan, in keeping with the tradition of consultation and coordination characterizing relations between the two brotherly countries, under the leadership of HM King Mohammed VI, may God assist him, and his brother HM King Abdullah II bin Al Hussein, may God preserve him.

The two ministers underlined the convergence of the two countries’ positions on the blatant aggression against Gaza and the urgent need to put an immediate end to the war and protect Palestinian civilians, while expressing their categorical rejection of any attempt to forcibly displace Palestinians.

Given HM King Mohammed VI’s ch

airmanship of the Al Quds Committee, and the Hashemite guardianship exercised by King Abdullah II over the holy sites of Al Quds, the two ministers stressed the need to preserve the legal and historical status of the city of Al Quds, and rejected all measures that would undermine the situation of the occupied city.

Source: Agence Marocaine De Presse