Clashes Between Palestinians And Occupation Forces In Separate Areas Of The West Bank

Separate areas in the occupied West Bank witnessed today, Friday, clashes between the Palestinians and the Israeli occupation forces, which deployed intensively in the areas of the West Bank, in implementation of the recommendations of the security services, on the second day of the Jewish Passover holiday, and after an attack in the morning that resulted in the death of 3 Israeli women in the northern Jordan Valley.

Palestinian security sources stated that the occupation forces suppressed a march that left Kafr Qaddum in Qalqilya governorate in the northwest of the West Bank, which resulted in the injury of six young men with rubber bullets. The march calls for an escalation of popular resistance.

In Tubas governorate, in the northeastern West Bank, a Palestinian youth was wounded by live bullets from the occupation forces, while he was standing on the side of the road to repair his car, coinciding with the forces storming Wadi al-Faraa, in the south of the governorate, and clashes broke out there.

In the northern governorate of "Nablus", a number of Palestinian citizens suffocated as a result of the Israeli occupation forces' suppression of the weekly anti-settlement "Beit Dajan" march, while settlers attacked Palestinian citizens' cars in several areas of the governorate, amid provocative actions.

In the central West Bank, Israeli settlers attacked Palestinian cars near the entrance to the city of Al-Bireh, adjacent to Ramallah.

Eyewitnesses said that dozens of settlers gathered near the military checkpoint at the northern entrance to the city, under the protection of the occupation army, and threw stones at passing Palestinian cars.

