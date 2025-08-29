CGTN: Flying Tigers’ legacy celebrated to nourish a lasting China-U.S. bond

CGTN published an article on China’s upcoming V-Day commemorations in Beijing. Through recounting the story of the American Flying Tigers’ assistance to China in its battle against Japanese invaders, the article highlights the contributions of those who supported China’s victory, underscoring the enduring spirit of mutual assistance during times of hardship.

China is set to hold a grand military parade next month in Beijing, marking the 80th anniversary of the victory in the Chinese People’s War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression (1931-1945) and the World Anti-Fascist War.

In addition to showcasing advanced armaments, the presence of international guests at the parade highlights the contributions of those who supported China’s victory, underscoring the enduring spirit of mutual assistance during times of hardship.

Among the honored foreign guests are members of the American Flying Tigers and their families. Officially known as the American Volunteer Group of the Chinese Air Force, the Flying Tigers were formed in 1941 by U.S. General Claire Lee Chennault to assist China in its battle against Japanese invaders.

Their legacy

Shortly after arriving in China in December 1941, the Flying Tigers shot down nine Japanese aircraft, achieving the first significant defeat for Japanese forces since their air raids began on southwest China’s Kunming City.

In 1942, when Japanese forces occupied Myanmar and severed China’s last international supply route, the Chinese and American air forces pioneered the Hump airlift – one of the most perilous and deadly air passages over the Himalayas that connected India to Kunming, delivering vital international aid and supplies.

From 1941 to 1945, the Flying Tigers, in collaboration with Chinese military and civilians, shot down or destroyed approximately 2,600 Japanese aircraft. Over 2,000 Flying Tigers members gave their lives in combat, according to the Memorial Hall of Nanjing Anti-Japanese Aviation Martyrs.

“The Chinese people never forget the Flying Tigers. We built a Flying Tigers museum in Chongqing and invited over 1,000 veterans and their families to visit China,” said Chinese President Xi Jinping at a welcome dinner hosted by Friendly Organizations in the U.S. in 2023.

The kindness of the Chinese people was also remembered by the Flying Tigers. Jeffrey Greene, chairman of the Sino-American Aviation Heritage Foundation, said many Flying Tigers pilots have told him that, after decades, they still haven’t forgotten the taste of the eggs offered by the Chinese people at that time to give them strength.

Founded in 1998 by Greene and several Flying Tigers veterans, the foundation aims to preserve and promote the shared history of U.S.-China wartime cooperation. Over the years, it has sponsored around 500 veterans and hundreds of their families and descendants to visit China.

Nourishing a lasting bond

In a 2023 reply letter to Greene and Flying Tigers veterans Moyer and Mel McMullen, Xi praised the foundation and veterans’ efforts to promote the Flying Tigers’ story in both countries. He expressed his hope that the spirit of the Flying Tigers would be passed down to the next generation, strengthening the bond between the people of the two nations.

Greene, who led a youth delegation to central China in late July, encouraged the young visitors to share their experiences with others, particularly what they had learned during their visit to Beneda’s tombstone. Calling the youth “part of the Flying Tigers story,” Greene emphasized that their actions contribute to the ongoing relationship between China and the U.S.

Acknowledging that fewer Flying Tigers veterans remain, Greene reaffirmed the foundation’s commitment to fostering mutual understanding between the youth of both countries, ensuring the Flying Tigers’ spirit thrives in a new era.

At the opening ceremony of the China-U.S. Flying Tigers Friendship and Cooperation Forum in July, Chinese Ambassador to the U.S. Xie Feng expressed his hope that there will be more Flying Tigers of the new generation in both countries, who will commit themselves to promoting the friendship between the two peoples and advance the stable, sound and sustainable development of China-U.S. relations.

