CBL participates in the first meeting of 2024 with the United States Agency for International Development.HARIRI, PAKISTAN’S AMBASSADOR CONVENE

Tunisia, The Governor of the Central Bank of Libya, 'Al-Siddiq Al-Kabir,' participated, Friday, in the first meeting of the year 2024 with the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) in the Tunisian capital, in the presence of the Deputy Governor, 'Marai Al-Barassi,' and 'John Cárdenas,' Director of the United States Agency for International Development (USAID). The Central Bank of Libya stated that this meeting comes to find out the latest developments in the project to raise the capabilities and efficiency of the employees of the Central Bank of Libya in cooperation with the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), which was launched at the end of the year 2021, and to review what has been accomplished in the basic projects, the most important of which are the balance of payments, banking supervision, combating money laundering, risk management, human resources development, and setting priorities for the next stage. Source: Libyan News Agency The Embassy of Pakistan in Beirut stated on platform "X": "Ambassador Salman Athar called on H.E. Saad Hariri, former Prime Minister of Republic of Lebanon." It added: "Both sides discussed the whole gamut of bilateral relations between Pakistan and Lebanon, as well as current political and security situation in the region." Source: National News Agency - Lebanon