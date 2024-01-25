Calcutta Outdoors Celebrates 65th Anniversary with Star Rods American Spirits Series

Global outdoor brand teams up with Cape Fear Distillery and Steve Goione to launch an inaugural pairing of USA-made inshore fishing rods and American-crafted spirits

GRAHAM, NC / ACCESSWIRE / January 25, 2024 / Calcutta Outdoors, a leading global designer and manufacturer of consumer products for the outdoor sports and recreation market, announced the Star Rods American Spirit Series to honor its 65th year of crafting world-record-breaking fishing rods. Celebrating those who work hard, dare to bet on themselves, and set their own course, this series brings together a new line of Star Rods with kindred spirits - distillers and brewers who take craft-made seriously - to elevate the time-honored American tradition of "fishin' & drinkin." The first spirit pairing in the series - The Gamefish Vodka rod - debuted in early January at the Big Rock Sports Expo in Nashville, where limited edition signed bottles of the award-winning Gamefish Vodka from Cape Fear Distillery and limited edition signed Steve Goione prints were given away.

"Star Rods sets the standard for high-performance fishing at a great value. With the American Spirit series and our partnership with Cape Fear Distillery, we are raising a glass to those who embrace the adventure of the outdoors," said Chris Carlisle, President of Calcutta Outdoors. "Cape Fear Distillery's Gamefish Vodka is the perfect way to celebrate a record-breaking catch or just a great day on the water, and we are proud to partner with them on our new made-in-the-USA inshore rod."

The Gamefish Vodka series of inshore rods blend hands-on rod design with cutting-edge science, materials, and construction techniques, built on a 7', ultra-sensitive fast taper graphite rod blank. Additionally, the rod is available in three actions to cover all inshore fishing needs from 6lb-14lb, 8lb-17lb, and 10lb-20lb. The Gamefish rod is built for reeling in redfish, snook, trout, flounder and stripers through a marriage of strength, sensitivity and light-weight construction. Limited to 500 hand-numbered rods in the initial production run, each rod comes with a Certificate of Authenticity featuring a new commission from marine wildlife artist Steve Goione called the Coastal All Stars. This frame-worthy print has the rod's serial number and is hand-signed by Goione and by master rod designer Chris Pardue.

"There's an art to landing record-breaking fish and creating award-winning spirits," said Alex Munroe, owner of Cape Fear Distillery. "I'm proud that our Gamefish Vodka took that art to the next level with a label designed by world-renowned artist Steve Goione, and I'm just as proud that we inspired Star Rods to use Steve's amazing art for their certificate of authenticity."

The American Spirits Series will continue to come to life, with new rod and spirit pairings launching throughout 2024. In conjunction with the Star Rods launch, Calcutta Outdoors also unveiled a range of products during the Nashville show that included new made-in-the-USA, eco-friendly Beech Head apparel, new sport readers with blue light filtering protection; and improved sunglasses with corrosion-resistant polarized lenses.

To learn more about the various products or to purchase, calcuttaoutdoors.com .

About Calcutta Outdoors

Calcutta Outdoors is a leading global designer and manufacturer of consumer products for the outdoor sports and recreation market. The company provides consumers with a wide range of performance-driven, innovative products, including fishing rods, fishing tackle, coolers, drinkware, outdoor apparel, paddle sports and marine accessories. The portfolio of brands includes Calcutta, Sea Striker, Got-cha, South Bend, Shoreline Marine, Danielson, Ready2Fish, Billfisher, Star Rods, Propel Paddle Gear, Celsius, and Worm Gear. Learn more at calcuttaoutdoors.com.

About Cape Fear Distillery

A boutique resort in the heart of the Cape Fear region of southeastern North Carolina, Cape Fear Distillery has won numerous national and international awards for taste and graphic design including John Barleycorn International Gold Medals and the Las Vegas Global Spirits Awards Gold Medal for Taste. The property features a restaurant, a winery, a distillery, a spa, a petting zoo, and the largest collection of artwork by musicians and actors on the Eastern seaboard. The distillery also hosts indoor and outdoor concerts with nationally renowned artists. Learn more at capefeardistillery.com.

About Steve T. Goione

Steve eats, sleeps, and breathes fishing and the boats that make it possible. His thirty-plus years at the easel have honed his skill as an artist, but it is his passion that makes his renditions a celebration of great gamefish. Steve's art has been commissioned for multiple yacht-builders and numerous fishing tournaments over the years, including the Big Rock Blue Marlin Tournament, the Los Suenos Triple Crown Tournament, and the Bermuda Big Game Classic to name a few. Learn more at stevegoioneprints.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Maggie McDaniel, on behalf of Calcutta Outdoors

maggie@stripetheory.com

SOURCE: Calcutta Outdoors