Bybit Launches Rewards 2.0 Scheme to Bring More Perks for Its Crypto Debit Card Users

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, – Media OutReach – 18 September 2023 – Bybit, the world’s third most visited crypto exchange, announced the launch of Rewards 2.0, an upgraded rewards scheme building on the strong uptake of the Bybit Debit Card since its March debut.



Rewards 2.0 aims to strengthen Bybit’s leadership through heightened engagement of existing cardholders and new user acquisition. Members can earn points on all card spending to redeem prizes through Bybit’s expanded Rewards Marketplace.

Bybit Card Users can personalize their rewards and enjoy a comprehensive experience.The enhanced Rewards 2.0 program introduces an expanded array of exciting redemption options, including:

Up to 10% cashback* for spending crypto with Bybit Card;

Trading Boosters (Trading Bonuses, Coupons, Fee Discounts, NFTs, VIP Trial Cards, and Airdrops);

Digital Merchandise (gift cards from global eCommerce platforms); and

Physical Merchandise (exclusive Bybit merchandise and co-branded items).

In addition, Bybit is now accepting applications for its exclusive VIP Card tier which provides elevated benefits and rewards for top-tier customers.

Currently, the Bybit Card supports instant conversion of major cryptocurrencies like BTC, ETH, USDT, USDC and XRP to fiat like the Euro and British Pound. The Auto-Savings feature, accessible through the Bybit Card dashboard, provides a convenient solution for Bybit Card users to earn competitive interest rates with an attractive APY. This feature allows users to effortlessly grow their assets in Flexible Savings, while retaining the flexibility to automatically convert and utilize these assets for spending with the Bybit Card, at their discretion.

“Rewards 2.0reinforce Bybit’s commitment to innovation, loyalty and industry leadership,” said Ben Zhou, co-founder and CEO of Bybit. “Through our pioneering programs and broadening services, we aim to advance global cryptocurrency adoption at pace. Bybit will continue pioneering the digital finance revolution through visionary programs and partnerships that cement our role driving this new era.”

