Business Sector Minister: Action strategy achieved unprecedented profits in past period

Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
WhatsApp

Public Business Sector Minister Mahmoud Esmat said the action strategy and the all out plan for modernization and development achieved fruitful results in the past period. The performance of many companies was developed and the outcome of activities grew, which attained unprecedented profits of 18 billion Egyptian pounds last year, added Esmat in an address to the inaugural session of the 10th economic conference of Akhbar El Youm, that is held under the sponsorship of Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouli, in the presence of several ministers. He said tens of agreements and partnership programs were made with the private sector in a number of industrial industrial sectors and economic activities. The minister stressed the greater support of the political leadership to develop companies of public business sector, in addition to the implementation of various projects. Source: State Information Service Egypt

recent posts

advertisement

about us

Libyan Newswire brings you the latest news and updates, covering advancements, innovations, and breakthroughs in various tech sectors.

Read More.

Recent News

Our categories

press releases

Copyright © 2024. Libya Newswire. All Rights Reserved.