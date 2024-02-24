Brazilian President renews his accusation to Israel.

Brasilia: Brazilian President, Luis Lula da Silva, renewed his accusation that Israel has committed genocide against Palestinian civilians in the Gaza Strip. The Brazilian Arab News Agency (ANBA) quoted President da Silva as saying, "What Israel is doing is not a war. It is genocide, because it kills women and children." He added: "This is genocide," noting that thousands of dead are children, "and there are thousands of missing people, and those who are dying are not soldiers but women and children. If this is not genocide, then I do not know what genocide is." The Brazilian President stuck to his position, repeatedly stressing the term genocide, and stressing that it is unacceptable for children and women to spend the night in Gaza without getting food or even a cup of milk Source: Libyan News Agency