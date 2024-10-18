Blihaq denies what is being circulated about the House of Representatives delegation not withdrawing during the speech of the Zionist entity delegation in Geneva.

Tripoli: The House of Representatives denied what is being circulated on some social media pages about the Council’s delegation not withdrawing from the meetings of the General Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union held in Geneva during the speech of the Zionist entity’s delegation.

The official spokesman for the Council, Abdullah Blihaq, said, “We deny the malicious rumors that some are spreading through their personal accounts or through some social media pages about the Libyan House of Representatives delegation not withdrawing during the speech of the Zionist entity’s delegation.” He pointed out that the Council’s delegation was among the first delegations to withdraw from the meeting hall, as well as all Arab and Islamic delegations.

According to Blihaq, the Libyan House of Representatives delegation expressed during its speeches in the General Assembly meetings the Council’s firm position on the Palestinian issue and condemned the massacres and genocide committed by the Zionist entity against the

brotherly Palestinian people.

He stressed that this is the position of the House of Representatives and Libya towards our cause and all Arab and Islamic peoples, which has been praised by all the sons of the Palestinian and Arab people since the beginning of the Zionist aggression on Gaza and before it, from positions expressed by the Council in official statements and decisions it took in support of the rights of the brotherly Palestinian people and as an expression of the feelings of the Libyan people towards the Palestinian cause.

Source: Libyan News Agency