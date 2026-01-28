Bitget Wallet Shifts Toward an Everyday Finance App

Pay hub anchors the redesign as wallets evolve into daily-use financial accounts built on blockchain infrastructure

SAN SALVADOR, El Salvador, Jan. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Bitget Wallet has made a strategic shift into an all-in-one everyday finance app , refreshing its interface to place payments at the center of the app experience. The move follows the wallet surpassing 90 million users globally, highlighting the need to support more frequent, real-world financial activity at scale. It reflects a broader transition as crypto wallets move beyond investment-led use cases into daily financial accounts for spending, sending, saving, and money management. The shift comes as blockchain-based platforms increasingly challenge traditional banking apps with faster settlement, lower costs, and borderless access.

The update is built around utility-first usage and a simplified approach to onchain finance, following a clear inflection point in crypto payments. Industry data shows stablecoin transactions surpassed $10 trillion in 2025, while spending across major crypto card programs rose 525% year on year, signaling a shift toward real-world use. This trend is reflected in a new Pay hub added to the app’s main navigation, enabling users to spend and move funds with fewer steps through a unified, mobile-first design.

The Pay hub unifies crypto cards , QR payments , bank transfers , and in-app shopping into a single, front-facing flow, making Bitget Wallet one of the few self-custodial platforms to support all major crypto payment methods in one place. Users can spend crypto globally via cards accepted across Mastercard and Visa networks, pay locally by scanning QR codes, or transfer stablecoins directly to bank accounts where supported. By combining global and local payment options in one app, the wallet gives users the flexibility to pay anywhere while retaining full control of their funds through self-custody.

Central to the update is a streamlined interface designed for frequent use, reducing friction in everyday financial interactions. The redesign introduces Dynamic Panel, a live notification feature that keeps real-time transaction updates visible without disrupting what users are doing. It also adds Today’s View, a new screen accessible with a simple swipe that offers a concise overview of recent activity and commonly used actions. Paired with a cleaner, modular layout, the interface shortens the steps needed to manage funds, helping users complete onchain actions more efficiently.

“People are choosing onchain finance because it’s better aligned with how money needs to work in a digital economy today,” said Jamie Elkaleh, CMO of Bitget Wallet. “Blockchain removes many of the frictions in traditional finance, including slow settlement, opaque fees, and geographic limits. As stablecoins and self-custodial wallets are increasingly used for everyday needs, our focus is making that experience intuitive, allowing people to save, send and spend money globally in real time. By centering payments and designing the app around simplicity, we’re turning the wallet into a daily crypto account that works like modern banking, but onchain.”

The launch follows a year in which wallet usage shifted steadily toward everyday financial activity. Bitget Wallet data shows stablecoin-based spending and yield grew faster than trading, with card spending rising more than 28-fold year on year and earn subscriptions expanding nearly tenfold. Together, these trends point to a new phase of crypto adoption driven by real-world financial utility.

