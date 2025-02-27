Bitget Updates Proof of Reserves for February 2025, Reserve Ratios Increase to 186%

VICTORIA, Seychelles, Feb. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Bitget, the world’s leading cryptocurrency exchange and Web3 company, has released their proof-of-reserves report for February 2025. The newest snapshot shows the updated data highlights an increase of reserves to 186% up from its commitment of 100%. Bitget’s latest proof of reserves reaffirms its financial stability and transparency, showcasing a strong total reserve ratio.

The exchange holds substantial reserves across major assets, ensuring more than full backing of user funds. The breakdown reveals a 322% reserve ratio for Bitcoin, with over 19,393 BTC held against user liabilities of 6,030 BTC. Similarly, Ethereum reserves stand at 173%, with holdings of 199,433 ETH exceeding the 115,051 ETH in user assets. Stablecoin reserves are also robust, with USDT at 138% and USDC at 121%, showing strong backing.

The Merkle root hash verification adds an extra layer of transparency, allowing users to independently verify their assets within Bitget’s system. With 35 million records included in the Merkle tree, the exchange continues to prioritize accountability. The report highlights Bitget’s commitment to safeguarding user assets while maintaining operational integrity. By consistently holding reserves well above liabilities, Bitget reinforces trust in its financial health, positioning itself as a secure and reliable platform for crypto traders and investors.

The updated PoR showcases Bitget’s efforts in maintaining more than industry standard 100% reserves, which effectively guarantees that users’ assets are safe. The platform is capable of covering user withdrawals, even if all user assets are withdrawn.

In addition to maintaining a higher than industry standard PoR, Bitget insures its users further with a $300M Protection Fund, now valued over $570 million according to its latest protection fund report. This gives the platform an extra layer of resilience against cybersecurity threats.

