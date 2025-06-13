Bitget Sponsors The Inaugural Crypto Jazz Festival at Montreux

VICTORIA, Seychelles, June 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Bitget , the leading cryptocurrency exchange and Web3 company, is proud to announce its participation as main partner of the inaugural Crypto Jazz Festival, set to take place from July 9 to 12, 2025. This groundbreaking new event is an integral part of the globally renowned Montreux Jazz Festival, the world’s second-largest jazz festival, which annually draws over 250,000 attendees. Bitget’s participation represents a unique opportunity to bridge the innovative, and decentralized nature of cryptocurrencies with the rich heritage, artistic excellence, and global appeal of the Montreux Jazz Festival.

Created in 1967 by Claude Nobs and directed by Mathieu Jaton since 2013, the Montreux Jazz Festival has consistently evolved, generating fantastic stories and legendary performances. Each year, the festival expands its offerings, introducing new experiences to keep pace with evolving trends and audience requests. This year marks the exciting launch of the Crypto Jazz Festival, opening its doors to over 25,000 crypto enthusiasts with completely free access, and featuring panels and special events that fuse pioneering technology with the vibrant pulse of live music.

“On this first edition, we’re particularly excited to partner with Bitget,” said Yannick Fattebert, Co-Founder of the Crypto Jazz Festival. “Our vision for the Crypto Jazz Festival has always been to open up the world of jazz to new audiences, much like the promise of crypto is to open up finance for everyone. Together, we’re not just creating unforgettable melodies; we’re building bridges to a more inclusive and accessible future for all.”

Bitget is proud to join this iconic celebration, forging a unique partnership that resonates with the festival’s spirit of pioneering vision and global community. Just as jazz pushes boundaries and evolves with each performance, the world of cryptocurrency is reshaping financial landscapes, offering new rhythms of possibility.

“Montreux is more than just a festival; it’s a global gathering where music lovers connect, share experiences, and celebrate their shared passion,” said Vugar Usi Zade, COO of Bitget. “This sense of community mirrors the ethos of Bitget, where we strive to build a connected, informed, and empowered community of users who share a vision for a more open financial future. We believe that true value is created when people come together.”

Bitget is leveraging this event to strengthen its bond with its community, offering several exclusive benefits to users. This includes the chance to win tickets to access exclusive concerts, allowing winners to choose from a wide array of renowned artists, including Lionel Richie, Diana Ross, and Raye. Additionally, Whale VIP tickets offering ultra-exclusive access, along with dinner passes and closing party accesses, are among the potential prizes. More information on this exciting initiative can be found here .

