Bitget Releases January 2026 Proof of Reserves, Demonstrating Strength Through Market Volatility

VICTORIA, Seychelles, Jan. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Bitget, the world’s largest Universal Exchange (UEX), has published its January 2026 Proof of Reserves (PoR), reaffirming full backing of user assets during a month marked by heightened market volatility and shifting investor sentiment. The snapshot covers BTC, ETH, USDT, and USDC, with user balances and reserve coverage published on the PoR transparency page alongside wallet attestations and a self-check tool that lets account holders verify inclusion using anonymized identifiers.

Despite turbulence across global crypto markets over the past several weeks, Bitget continues to maintain a total reserve ratio well above the 1:1 benchmark, ensuring that all user balances across core assets are fully covered. The January snapshot shows user assets of 14,189 BTC, 179,941 ETH, 1,682,952,107 USDT and 133,804,760 USDC. The reserve ratios are 254% for BTC, 100% for USDT, 161% for ETH, and 113% for USDC, each marked well-above sufficient reserves, with an average reserve ratio of 163%.

“Transparency matters most when markets are unsettled,” said Gracy Chen, CEO of Bitget. “January tested the industry with volatility and fast-moving sentiment. What stands out is that Bitget remained fully backed while users continued to engage, rebalance, and grow their holdings. Proof of Reserves is not a marketing moment, it is our operational standard that has to hold up when conditions are unpredictable.”

Even as markets reacted to macro uncertainty and rapid price swings, Bitget’s reserve structure remained resilient, ensuring uninterrupted access and asset security for its global user base. Bitget’s Proof of Reserves operates alongside its Protection Fund and monthly disclosures as part of a broader security framework. Through Merkle root verification, users can confirm their individual balances without exposing personal data, combining cryptographic assurance with user privacy.

As Bitget advances its Universal Exchange vision, bringing crypto, tokenized assets and onchain markets into a single trading environment, ongoing transparency remains foundational. Regular PoR reporting provides users with a clear, verifiable view into platform health, reinforcing trust at scale even as market cycles move.

