Bitget Launchpool adds Towns Protocol (TOWNS) with over 16M in Token Rewards

VICTORIA, Seychelles, Aug. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Bitget, the leading cryptocurrency exchange and Web3 company, has announced the feature of Towns Protocol (TOWNS) on its Launchpool as well as listing it for spot trading. Trading for the TOWNS/USDT pair will begin on 5 August 2025, 14:30 (UTC), with withdrawals available from 6 August 2025, 15:30 (UTC).

Bitget’s Towns Protocol Launchpool campaign is offering 16,340,000 TOWNS. in total rewards. Eligible users can participate by locking BGB and TOWNS during the event, which runs from 6 August 2025, 06:00 to 10 August 2025, 06:00 (UTC). In the BGB locking pool, users can lock between 5 and 50,000 BGB, with maximum limits determined by their VIP tier, for a chance to earn a share of 15,215,000 TOWNS. In the TOWNS locking pool, locking a minimum of 110 TOWNS and a maximum of 11,254,000 TOWNS allows users a chance to earn a share of 1,125,000 TOWNS.

Towns Protocol is a decentralized infrastructure designed to power real-time messaging applications on blockchain, effectively serving as the communication layer for Web3. Built on an EVM-compatible L2 chain with smart contracts deployed on Base, it combines decentralized off-chain stream nodes with on-chain logic to enable fully programmable and permissionless communication experiences known as “Spaces.” These Spaces are customizable and ownable, featuring on-chain memberships, a flexible reputation system, and end-to-end encryption. The Towns Protocol accrues value by collecting fees from these membership sales, as well as from trading and tips exchanged between users. Those fees are collected in ETH and used to offset, via programmatic buy and burn, the rewards the protocol emits for node operators.

Bitget continues to expand its offerings, positioning itself as a leading platform for cryptocurrency trading. The exchange has established a reputation for innovative solutions that empower users to explore crypto within a secure CeDeFi ecosystem. With an extensive selection of over 800 cryptocurrency pairs and a commitment to broaden its offerings to more than 900 trading pairs, Bitget connects users to various ecosystems, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana, Base, and TON. The addition of Towns Protocol into Bitget’s portfolio marks a significant step toward expanding its ecosystem by embracing decentralized communication infrastructure, enabling programmable, value-accruing messaging networks that align with the future of on-chain social interaction and community monetization.

Established in 2018, Bitget is the world’s leading cryptocurrency exchange and Web3 company. Serving over 120 million users in 150+ countries and regions, the Bitget exchange is committed to helping users trade smarter with its pioneering copy trading feature and other trading solutions, while offering real-time access to Bitcoin price, Ethereum price, and other cryptocurrency prices. Bitget Wallet is a leading non-custodial crypto wallet supporting 130+ blockchains and millions of tokens. It offers multi-chain trading, staking, payments, and direct access to 20,000+ DApps, with advanced swaps and market insights built into a single platform.

Bitget is driving crypto adoption through strategic partnerships, such as its role as the Official Crypto Partner of the World’s Top Football League, LALIGA, in EASTERN, SEA and LATAM markets. Aligned with its global impact strategy, Bitget has joined hands with UNICEF to support blockchain education for 1.1 million people by 2027. In the world of motorsports, Bitget is the exclusive cryptocurrency exchange partner of MotoGP , one of the world’s most thrilling championships.

