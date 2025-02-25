Bitget Enhances Recruitment Efficiency with AI, Cutting Hiring Time by 38% Bitget Enhances Recruitment Efficiency with AI, Cutting Hiring Time by 38%

VICTORIA, Seychelles, Feb. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Bitget , the leading cryptocurrency exchange and Web3 company, has released a report highlighting the transformative impact of artificial intelligence on the hiring process. The findings reveal that utilizing AI Bitget has reduced hiring timelines by 38%, streamlined talent acquisition, and improved candidate-job alignment, significantly increasing workforce efficiency.

Key Takeaways

The introduction of AI in recruitment reduced Bitget’s average hiring time by 38% .

. AI-powered resume screening reduced manual processing by 76%, allowing HR department to focus on higher-level candidates.

allowing HR department to focus on higher-level candidates. Recruitment costs dropped by 25% due to automated hiring workflows.

due to automated hiring workflows. Employee retention improved by 15% , as a better candidate-job fit led to a lower first-year attrition rate.

, as a better candidate-job fit led to a lower first-year attrition rate. AI-driven candidate ranking and skill-job matching increased hiring accuracy, lowering bias in recruitment decisions by 38%.

Traditional hiring methods often result in slow recruitment cycles, high costs, and mismatches between candidates and job roles. Bitget implemented an AI-driven recruitment solution that automates resume screening, interview scheduling, and candidate evaluation. By leveraging machine learning and predictive analytics, the platform optimized hiring decisions based on skill-job compatibility, past performance metrics, and cultural fit. This transition to AI-driven recruitment has accelerated the company’s hiring process while maintaining high selection standards.

Before implementing AI-driven hiring, Bitget relied on manual candidate screening and external recruitment agencies, which made recruitment costly and time-consuming. The average hiring cycle lasted 48 days, with some technical positions taking up to 50 days to fill. High dependence on third-party agencies accounted for nearly 40% of total hiring costs, while internal HR teams processed up to 500 resumes per month, leading to operational inefficiencies. Despite the company’s rapid growth, traditional hiring methods limited its ability to scale into new markets and product sectors efficiently.

To address these challenges, Bitget introduced an AI-powered recruitment system designed to streamline hiring by automating resume screening, optimizing candidate-job matching, and improving decision-making. The AI model was trained using historical hiring data, evaluating key indicators such as skill compatibility, previous performance, and cultural fit. Integrated with existing HR systems, the technology enabled rapid candidate ranking and selection while reducing human bias.

The results were significant. The average time to hire dropped by 38%, cutting recruitment cycles from 48 to 30 days. Resume screening efficiency improved by 76%, allowing HR specialists to focus on high-value candidates rather than manual filtering. Cost savings reached 25%, primarily due to reduced reliance on external agencies and the automation of administrative hiring processes. Employee retention improved by 15%, as better candidate-job alignment led to a decrease in first-year attrition. Additionally, AI-driven evaluations helped minimize unconscious bias in hiring decisions, resulting in a 38% improvement in hiring accuracy.

“With AI, we’re not just hiring faster — we’re hiring smarter,” said Gracy Chen, CEO of Bitget. “This technology is helping us attract top talent more efficiently while optimizing costs and improving long-term retention.”

Bitget’s AI hiring transformation underscores how automation can enhance workforce efficiency in highly competitive industries. By integrating AI into recruitment, the company has set a new benchmark for efficiency, accuracy, and cost-effectiveness, offering a model that could reshape talent acquisition strategies across the cryptocurrency and technology sectors.

To know more about Bitget’s AI usage in hiring, check the full report here .

