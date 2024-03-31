House Speaker Nabih Berri extended today his Easter greetings to the Lebanese people in general and Christians in particular, while expressing his sadness over the ongoing tragic events in Palestine.

In his Easter message, Berri said: ‘Between two times, history repeats itself, ‘Palestine,’ and the path of pain is yet the same… It does not end…It is paved with sorrows, pains, and sins, with the blood of the martyrs, and with eyes to heaven and the voice and the echo coming from the rubble of the Baptistery in Gaza: ‘Father, forgive them, for they do not know what they do…”

He added: ‘Because Easter represents the day of redemption and all the symbols of hope and resurrection, and the hope that behind every torment and suffering there is certain salvation, we are encouraged to contemplate and emulate all the meanings represented by this glorious occasion and other blessed heavenly occasions that have converged and integrated this year to confirm, beyond any room for those playing on the string of secta

rian division, that religions emerged for the sake of human dignity….”

Berri considered that on this Easter occasion, we are called to contemplate and learn from the forgiveness of Jesus Christ by staying away from sin, doubt, and skepticism. “Only by doing this will we reach the foundation for the resurrection of man and nations through faith, love, honesty, and sacrifice,” he asserted, underlining that the love of God is far from the hatred of man.

He concluded: ‘For the steadfast and resistant in the villages and towns of the Lebanese border with occupied Palestine… for Jerusalem… and Bethlehem… and the Church of the Resurrection in Gaza…for its children walking on the path of Calvary,…there in all those places shines the truth…Let us know the truth, for the truth will set us free.’

