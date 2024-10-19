Bahrain weather forecast

Manama, The Meteorological Directorate forecasts rather hot and humid weather at times with some clouds and a chance of early morning mist in places.
Wind: variable 5 to 10 knots, but northeasterly 10 to 15 knots during the afternoon with gusts may reach 25kt at times in southern sea areas.
Warning: for strong gusts in southern sea areas
Sea State: 1 to 3 feet, but may rise up to 6 feet during gusts in southern sea areas.
Temperature: Maximum 36 ºC Minimum 26 ºC
Humidity: Maximum 95 % Minimum 30 %
Further information and updates are available at: www.bahrainweather.gov.bh.
Source: Bahrain News Agency