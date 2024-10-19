Bahrain-Kuwait joint committee strengthens ties, expands cooperation

Manama, Sheikh Thamer Jaber Al Ahmad Al Sabah, Kuwait’s Ambassador to Bahrain, emphasised the deep-rooted, historical ties between Bahrain and Kuwait, noting that these relations grow stronger over time, particularly in addressing shared future challenges. He attributed this to the directives of His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa and His Highness Sheikh Mishal Al Ahmad Al Jaber Al Sabah, the Amir of Kuwait.

Speaking to Bahrain News Agency (BNA), the ambassador discussed the 11th session of the joint higher committee between the two countries, held in Kuwait. He said that the committee seeks to enhance relations in various sectors, with expected agreements and memoranda of understanding to further common interests.

The committee is chaired by Dr. Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani, Bahrain’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, and Abdullah Ali Al Yahya, Kuwait’s Foreign Minister. The ambassador noted that this committee builds on prior agreements in investment, economic, and trade fields, while exploring new op

portunities for cooperation.

Source: Bahrain News Agency