Audit Bureau Engages in Strategic Discussions with U.S. Embassy on Governance and Transparency

Tripoli: Head of Audit Bureau, Khaled Shakshak, engaged in strategic discussions with U.S. Envoy to Libya, Richard Norland, and Charg© d’Affaires, Jeremy Berndt, focusing on governance and transparency.

According to Libyan News Agency, the meeting took place with the attendance of directors from the relevant departments of the Audit Bureau and members of the U.S. Embassy. The discussions aimed at supporting the independence of the Audit Bureau and enhancing joint cooperation. This includes partnerships with the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) and collaboration with U.S. control institutions through the International Visitor Program (IVLP), which is designed to improve the Bureau’s oversight performance.

The Audit Bureau’s statement on its Facebook page highlighted that the meeting was part of a broader initiative to strengthen international partnerships and develop financial oversight mechanisms. This initiative is expected to enhance the efficiency of oversight operations while upholding the principles of transparency and accountability.