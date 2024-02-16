AUB TV SHOW EARNS INTERNATIONAL RECOGNITION BY LEADING BUSINESS ACCREDITATION ORGANIZATION

The Researcher, now rebranded as Researcher Ossa Kbire, is a cultural and educational TV show produced by the American University of Beirut (AUB) that has received international acclaim from the Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business (AACSB). Created and hosted by Suliman S. Olayan School of Business (OSB) Associate Professor Imad Bou-Hamad and acknowledged as an 'International 2024 Innovation That Inspires,' this show highlights the vital role of business education in enhancing societal and business values. Each year, AACSB recognizes institutions around the world that are innovating to create relevant, equitable, and impactful business education. For this year's 'Innovation That Inspires' theme, AACSB turned a spotlight on the unique ways that business schools are leading boldly to create value for learners, businesses, and society. Following two successful seasons, the highly anticipated rebranded program began airing on the regional television channel LBCI in January 2024. It features gr oundbreaking AUB research and celebrates the remarkable achievements of its alumni in the professional level as well as on a talent level, often in music. In a significant nod to the show's contributions, the AACSB prominently featured "Researcher Ossa Kbire (big story)" in their February 12, 2024 announcement, describing it as a show that simplifies complex research for public consumption, effectively bridging academia and society across fields like health, business, artificial intelligence, and economics. Source: National news agency - Lebanon