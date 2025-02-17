AU Summit Approves Libya’s Hosting of African-Turkish Summit in 2026

Addis Ababa: The 38th African Union Summit, held in Addis Ababa on February 15-16, has officially adopted a decision to allow Libya to host the African-Turkish Summit in 2026. This decision marks a significant milestone for Libya as it seeks to enhance its diplomatic standing and reintegrate into continental affairs.

According to Libyan News Agency, this development is a result of the concerted diplomatic efforts by the Libyan delegation during the summit. The delegation, led by the President of the Presidential Council, Mohamed Al-Mnifi, played a crucial role in advocating for Libya’s capability and readiness to host such a pivotal event. The decision is seen as part of broader efforts to restore Libya’s active role and pioneering position in Africa, underscoring its historical significance in promoting economic and political cooperation, as well as sustainable development across the continent.