Attorney General Al-Siddiq Al-Sour Evaluates Judicial Challenges with Tripoli Court of Appeal

Tripoli: The Attorney General discusses with the prosecutors of the Tripoli Court of Appeal the obstacles affecting the regular implementation of judicial rulings and orders. Attorney General Al-Siddiq Al-Sour met last Wednesday with the President and members of the Tripoli Court of Appeal’s Prosecution Office to assess the handling of the prosecution authority’s requests before the Court of Appeal.

According to Libyan News Agency, the meeting addressed the obstacles affecting the regular implementation of judicial rulings and orders, and discussed the members’ observations regarding the judicial and administrative activities of the Prosecution Office.

