Army chief of staff inspects combat training systems of Thunderbolt Forces

Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces Lieutenant-General Osama Askar Thursday inspected a number of modern training systems of the Thunderbolt (El Saa'qa) Forces. This comes within the framework of the General Command of the Armed Forces' keenness on developing combat systems and honing skills of the military units. Askar extended thanks to the General Command of the Armed Forces over its ongoing support for the Thunderbolt Forces to perform their duties efficiently. The chief of staff was briefed on the progress in the combat efficiency of the unit's personnel to be at the highest level of readiness. A number of the military's top brass attended the inspection tour. Source: State Information Service Egypt