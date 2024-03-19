ARMY AIR DEFENSES REPEL ISRAELI AGGRESSION ON SOME MILITARY POINTS IN DAMASCUS COUNTRYSIDE

The army air defenses repelled on Tuesday an Israeli missile aggression that targeted military points in Damascus countryside and shot down some missiles. A military source stated in a statement to SANA that 'at approximately 02:10 a.m. on Tuesday, the Israeli enemy launched an aerial attack from the direction of the occupied Syrian Golan, targeting a number of military points in the Damascus countryside.' The source added: 'Our air defenses repelled the aggression's missiles and shot down some of them.' The source noted that the aggression caused only material losses. Source: National News Agency - Lebanon

