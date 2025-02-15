Arab Group at UN Rejects Forced Displacement of Palestinians

New York: The Arab Group at the United Nations has announced its rejection of the forced displacement and ethnic cleansing of the Palestinian people. The group emphasized the Palestinians’ desire to remain in their homeland and their strong attachment to their land, urging the Security Council to take action.

According to Libyan News Agency, the Arab Group’s statement called on the Security Council to implement Resolution 2735. This resolution includes measures for the reconstruction of Gaza and the enforcement of a ceasefire agreement in the region. The statement further highlighted the necessity of ending the Israeli occupation of Palestinian territories within a year, aligning with international resolutions.

Additionally, the Arab Group at the United Nations insisted that the State of Palestine should be granted full membership in the international organization. It also emphasized that any efforts to rebuild the Gaza Strip should not involve the displacement of its residents.