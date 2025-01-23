Announcing Groundbreaking ‘Indiaspora Forum for Good’ to Address Worldwide Challenges

This multi-day forum brings together diaspora leaders to create new models for the world, embodying Indiaspora’s “force for good” mission.

WASHINGTON, Jan. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Indiaspora , a leading nonprofit organization will host the “Indiaspora Forum for Good” (IFG) in Abu Dhabi and Dubai from February 23-26, 2025.

This forum (IFG) will convene global leaders in business, technology, investment, healthcare, academia, and climate along with their peers in the arts, sports and entertainment fields. Renowned Indian actor and philanthropist, Vivek Oberoi, will serve as our Forum Ambassador in the UAE.

By facilitating collaborative sessions across these diverse sectors we hope to create innovative models to address complex challenges like climate change, healthcare and more. There will be important announcements in the areas of philanthropy, economic impact, and the arts made during the event.

The Forum will be held across two of the United Arab Emirates’ most dynamic cities. Participants will gather first in Abu Dhabi before concluding in Dubai at the iconic Museum of the Future on the 26th for a uniquely AI-focused agenda. Additional key venues will include renowned cultural and architectural landmarks such as Abu Dhabi’s Louvre Museum, The Grand Mosque, BAPS Hindu Mandir, and the Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental, offering a diverse and inspiring backdrop for global discussions.

MR Rangaswami, Founder and Chairman of the Board of Indiaspora, said, “IFG represents the power of collective action and innovation within the global Indian diaspora. This forum is a testament to the diaspora’s unique ability to serve as a bridge among cultures, fostering transformative ideas into lasting impact. Given that almost half of the world elected new leaders in 2024, it is more important now than ever to convene dialogues that serve as a platform for thought leadership and the exchange of ideas on a global scale.”

Shanthini Naidoo, CEO of St Vincent’s Curran Foundation, shared her thoughts on the significance of the event: “I am proud to support initiatives that harness the power of global partnerships to drive meaningful progress in healthcare, arts, and culture. By working together, we can build stronger, more inclusive, communities that create lasting, positive impact.”

Dr. Tayeb Kamali, Chairman of the Board, Abu Dhabi School of Management and a member of the Host Committee added, “The Abu Dhabi School of Management is dedicated to cultivating entrepreneurial leadership that drives impactful, sustainable solutions for the global community. As the academic partner for the Indiaspora Forum for Good 2025, we are honored to contribute to this platform that aligns with our mission of empowering individuals to lead with purpose and innovation. This forum exemplifies the power of collaboration in addressing global challenges and shaping a better future for all.”

“I am looking forward to the Forum for Good and convening with leaders who are pioneering transformative social change,” said Roshini Bakshi, Managing Director at Everstone Capital Asia. “This event will showcase the remarkable breadth and depth of the Indian diaspora—entrepreneurs, market innovators, and global professionals united by a shared commitment to collaboration and mutual empowerment.”

Indiaspora, in partnership with Dubai Future Foundation, will be collaborating on events and activities, starting with the Forum for Good in February at the Museum of the Future. Alia Al Mur, Chief of Transformation and Partnerships at Dubai Future Foundation, an IFG partner, said, “Dubai’s forward-looking ethos and role as a global gateway align perfectly with the Indian diaspora’s drive for innovation and entrepreneurship. The Indiaspora Forum for Good being held in the United Arab Emirates is a natural fit.”

Vivek Anand Oberoi, acclaimed actor, philanthropist, and entrepreneur stated, “Indiaspora’s Forum for Good is a celebration of the shared roots, and collective vision of the Indian diaspora. It’s inspiring to see so many leaders come together to exchange ideas and work towards building a brighter future, while staying authentic to the Indian ethos of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam meaning ‘The world is one family.’ The Indian diaspora significantly contributes to global society, fostering peace and cooperation wherever they reside.”

Sanjeev Joshipura, Executive Director of Indiaspora, shared his thoughts on the significance of the event: “Indiaspora is growing its global reach by convening diaspora from all corners of the world to create positive change. IFG is the culmination of many years of international work, establishing a forward-thinking platform for dialogue and action. At IFG we plan to facilitate meaningful conversations spanning numerous areas including geopolitics, technology, business and investments, the arts, sports, climate, healthcare, cuisine, culture, and artificial intelligence.”

Prominent leaders serving on our Host Committee include Raj Subramaniam , CEO of FedEx, Dr. Tayeb Kamali , Chairman of Abu Dhabi School of Management, Faizal Kottikollon , Founder of KEF Holdings, Dr. Kris Gopalakrishnan , Founder of Infosys, Shanthini Naidoo , CEO of St. Vincent’s Curran Foundation, Roshini Bakshi , Managing Director and Head Impact at Everstone Capital, Lord Karan Bilimoria , Member of the House of Lords, Nadir Patel , former Canadian High Commissioner to India, Himanshu Shah , Founder & Executive Chairman, Marius Pharmaceuticals & Shah Capital.

About Indiaspora: Indiaspora ( www.indiaspora.org ) is a nonprofit community of powerful global Indian leaders from diverse backgrounds and professions who are committed to inspiring the diaspora to be a force for positive impact by providing a platform to collaborate, engage, and catalyze social change.

