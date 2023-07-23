Alba implements VR for employees’ training courses

Aluminum Bahrain B.S.C (Alba), one of the world’s largest aluminum smelters, has partnered with Atyaf eSolutionsCo. W.L.L, to implement Virtual Reality (VR) technology for in-house training courses in five different areas.

A signing ceremony was attended by Alba’s CEO Ali Al Baqali and the Chairman of Atyaf eSoultions Ubaydli Y Ubaydli, to mark the implementation of the pilot project on VR training for ‘Potline Emergencies’.

The VR training on ‘Potline Emergencies’ will provide a safe and realistic platform for the Alba employees to learn about ‘Potline Emergencies’ and procedures that should be followed when operating a potline as well as actions that should be taken in emergency cases such as tap out, open circuit, prolonged power outage, failure of alumina supply & failure of compressed air supply.

"Virtual Reality is a medium -- a means by which our employees can learn in a safe and immersive environment without the risk of injury. Alba is well-known as one of the leading technology-driven enterprises in Bahrain that has embraced the latest digital technologies as part of its Industry 4.0 Transformational Journey," Al Baqali said.

"We are pleased to partner with Atyaf eSolutions who are widely experienced in AR and VR technology implementation in the region and accelerate our objectives when it comes to sustainability."

Source: Bahrain News Agency