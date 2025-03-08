Al-Tumi Engages with International Organization for Migration on Joint Development Initiatives

Tripoli: The Minister of Local Government in the Government of National Unity, Badr Eddine Al-Tumi, held discussions with Nicoletta Giordano, Head of the International Organization for Migration Mission in Libya, to explore ways of enhancing cooperation and partnership through joint development projects.

According to Libyan News Agency, Al-Tumi emphasized the significance of partnering with the International Organization for Migration amidst current challenges, particularly in migration-related areas. He highlighted the sensitivity of this issue, which affects multiple sectors and requires adherence to established frameworks and coordination.

Al-Tumi suggested that strengthening collaboration with the organization could help address public concerns about migration and improve municipalities’ capacity to manage displaced persons’ issues.

Giordano provided a detailed presentation during the meeting on the organization’s activities in Libya and stressed the importance of coordinating with the ministry to directly support displaced persons through municipal cooperation.

The media office reports that Giordano proposed several joint initiatives with the ministry, focusing on disarmament, reintegration, protection, and enhancing municipal capacities to support displaced populations, which could contribute to local community stability.