Al-Trabilsi Pledges Strict Measures Following Clashes in Al-Seyahia

Tripoli: The Minister of Interior of the Government of National Unity, Major General Imad Al-Trabilsi, has confirmed that recent clashes in Al-Seyahia’s Al-Maghrib Al-Arabi village represent acts of terrorizing the local residents, emphasizing that such actions cannot be ignored.

According to Libyan News Agency, Al-Trabilsi stated in a recorded speech that strict measures would be implemented, including the complete closure of the village, its return to the management of the Development Fund, and the imposition of security and stability across all areas, potentially through the use of force. He highlighted the past evacuation of the village, also known as “Al-Riqata,” from an armed group as part of security arrangements, only for a new armed group to return, resulting in clashes involving light and medium weapons with 30 to 40 armed vehicles.

The Minister explained his directive to assign a joint security force, comprising the Tripoli Security Directorate, the Stability Support Apparatus, the Directorates Support Apparatus, and the Special Operations Force, to enforce the law and control the situation, even with excessive force if required. The Attorney General’s Office has been informed, and prosecution members were tasked to accompany the force to ensure legal compliance.

Al-Trabilsi announced plans to strengthen and arm police forces in the coming period to counter any security threats with full strength and determination. He also noted the full coordination and cooperation between the Ministry of Interior, other security agencies, and the General Staff of the Libyan Army, which he believes will enhance the success of security operations and support efforts to impose stability.