Al-Sudani: There are transgressions against the sovereignty of the state and the law and the exacerbation of clan conflicts, which affected the required environment for work and investment in Maysan

Prime Minister Muhammad Shiaa Al-Sudani affirmed that there are transgressions against the sovereignty of the state and the law and an exacerbation of clan conflicts, which affected the environment required for work and investment in Maysan.

A statement by his media office said that the Prime Minister, Muhammad Shiaa al-Sudani, today, Thursday, the sheikhs and notables of Maysan Governorate, who arrived on a visit since this morning.

The Prime Minister stated that Maysan is one of the sacrificing provinces, with its people, clans, intellectuals and writers, pointing out that he has launched many important projects in the province, which were included in this year's budget, and that there is a committee from Baghdad that will come to follow up on the implementation of projects and decisions, stressing his sovereignty's directives to speed up the implementation of lagging projects by the ministries, and the launch of compensation for flood victims next week.

He pointed out that Iraq is a country with diversified resources and that its problems can be solved within years with stability in the general situation, as the government supports the various sectors because it provides job opportunities and achieves the required development, noting that the government is preparing for the next agricultural season and will provide many facilities for farmers.

He stressed the lack of hesitation in taking measures regarding the transgression of the state and the law and the spread of chaos, and the impact on the good reputation of this governorate with its people and indigenous clans, and the reduction of these negative manifestations, calling on the honorable sons and sheikhs of Maysan to cooperate with the state and governorate institutions and the security services to change its reality for the better and address the phenomena that the security and stability of the province was disturbed./ End

