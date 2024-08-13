Al-Sudani discusses developments in the region, efforts to support regional and international stability in a phone call with the US Secretary of State

Baghdad , Prime Minister Mohammed Shiaa al-Sudani received a phone call late Monday night from US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken, during which they discussed developments in the region and efforts to support regional and international stability.

During the call, according to a statement by al-Sudani’s media office, al-Sudani renewed Iraq’s principled position on the real reasons behind the destabilization, represented by the continued aggression on steadfast Gaza, and the necessity for major countries and international organizations to play their full role to stop the crimes committed against the Palestinian people, and to apply international laws related to perpetrators of crimes against humanity to the aggressors and stop this terrible brutality, in addition to preventing the violation of the sovereignty of the countries of the region.

According to the statement, al-Sudani stressed Iraq’s commitment to preventing any directed action that leads to a breach of security, or exposing the advisors of the i

nternational coalition to fight ISIS present in Iraq to any danger, stressing the importance of continuing communication between the two sides in order to end the coalition’s missions in Iraq, and move to bilateral security relations that serve the interest of enhancing security and stability.

For his part, Blinken reviewed the ongoing diplomatic efforts to stop the escalation, and the United States’ commitment to continuing consultations with the Iraqi side on regional issues, and supporting the path of strengthening relations and cooperation between the two countries.

Source: National Iraqi News Agency