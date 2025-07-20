Al-Sayeh Engages with EU Ambassador on Libya’s Electoral Preparations

Tripoli: Chairman of the High National Elections Commission, Imad Al-Sayeh, received the European Union Ambassador to Libya, Nicola Orlando, this Sunday morning at the Commission’s headquarters in the capital, Tripoli. This meeting, as part of the international community’s support for the country’s democratic process, was held.

According to Libyan News Agency, Al-Sayeh reviewed the progress made in the distribution of “voter” cards and the technical and logistical preparations for Election Day, stressing the Commission’s commitment to implementing these elections according to the highest standards of transparency and professionalism.

For his part, Ambassador Orlando reiterated the European Union’s support for the Commission, appreciating its efforts to enhance political participation and affirming the Union’s commitment to continuing to provide technical and logistical support to contribute to the success of the upcoming elections.

This meeting comes within the context of a series of meetings held by the Commission with its international partners, emphasizing the importance of partnership and cooperation to support and sustain the electoral process in Libya.