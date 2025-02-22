Al-Sayeh Discusses Municipal Election Preparations with UN Deputy Envoy

Tripoli: Chairman of the High National Elections Commission, Imad Al-Sayeh, met with Stephanie Khoury, the Deputy Special Envoy of the Secretary-General of the United Nations to Libya, along with her delegation, to review the latest developments in the preparations for the municipal elections, Group 2.

According to Libyan News Agency, Khoury emphasized the United Nations’ commitment to providing the necessary technical and logistical support to ensure the elections’ integrity and transparency. This support is crucial for achieving stability and fostering local development in Libya.

The Commission’s media office reported that the discussion also covered the positions of Libyan political parties and their influence on the electoral process and its potential success. The meeting highlighted the challenges facing the international support project led by the United Nations Development Program (UNDP). Urgent decisions are required to strengthen the project and ensure the successful implementation of the municipal council elections amid the prevailing political conditions.