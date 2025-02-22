Al-Mnifi Meets New UN Envoy to Libya in Tripoli

Tripoli: The President of the Presidential Council, Mohammed Al-Mnifi, received the Special Envoy of the Secretary-General of the United Nations to Libya, Hanna Tetteh, along with her deputies, Stephanie Khoury and Anis Tchouma, and their accompanying delegation in Tripoli.

According to Libyan News Agency, Al-Mnifi welcomed Tetteh and expressed his hope for continued cooperation and joint work with the United Nations Mission in Libya. Tetteh listened to Al-Mnifi’s vision on resolving the political impasse and highlighted the importance of Libyan ownership in the political process. The aim is to reach a unified vision that fulfills the aspirations of the Libyan people and concludes with the holding of general elections, while prioritizing state-building to ensure the comprehensive political process outcomes are implemented.

During the meeting, they also discussed ongoing cooperation with the African Union and regional and international partners. The discussions included efforts to halt negative interventions affecting the Libyan political scene and impeding stability across the country.