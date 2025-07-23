Al-Menfi and Boulos Meeting Marks Key Moment in US-Libya Relations

Tripoli: The President of the Presidential Council, Mohamed Al-Menfi, held a significant meeting with US Presidential Advisor for Africa and the Middle East, Massad Boulos, and his delegation at the Council’s headquarters in Tripoli. The gathering served as a crucial platform for exchanging views on issues with both regional and international implications.

According to Libyan News Agency, the Presidential Council’s media office reported that the meeting focused on the future of bilateral relations and the enhancement of strategic cooperation between Tripoli and Washington. Key areas of focus included qualitative investment, sustainable development, and technology localization. The discussion also highlighted the need for US companies to actively engage in reconstruction projects and knowledge transfer, promoting fair and comprehensive development across Libya.

Al-Menfi emphasized that any genuine partnership must rest on principles of transparency and mutual respect for national sovereignty. The Presidential Council is committed to establishing a stringent oversight system to manage public spending, ensure equitable distribution, and enhance integrity in resource management, especially in the oil and alternative energy sectors.

According to the media office, Boulos reiterated the United States’ dedication to supporting stability efforts in Libya. He explained that the US administration, led by President Donald Trump, considers Libya a “pivotal partner” in regional security. Washington is eager to broaden the scope of joint cooperation and develop political and economic coordination channels with the Libyan state.