Al-Maqrif Inspects Educational Progress in Zwara Municipality

Zwara: Minister of Education “Musa Al-Maqrif” inspected this morning, Thursday, the progress of studies in the Education Monitoring Department in the municipality of Zwara. “Al-Maqrif” reassured during the inspection tour that included the schools of Ahrar Zwara and Shuhada Sidi Said, about the educational process by passing by the classrooms, and listening to the observations of teachers, as well as students and pupils.

According to Libyan News Agency, in his speech, the Minister praised the efforts of the educational family, including teachers and administrators, in making the educational process a success and their keenness to implement the study plan in accordance with what was set by the Ministry.