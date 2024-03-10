(Al-Koni) discusses with the European Union Ambassador aspects of joint and direct cooperation between Libya and the European Union in various fields.

Today, Sunday, Representative of the Presidential Council, Musa Al-Koni, discussed with the European Union Ambassador, Nicola Orlando, aspects of joint and direct cooperation between Libya and the European Union in various fields, and stressed the priority of addressing the issue of border security and combating organized crime. , terrorism, and reducing illegal immigration. The Council's media office stated that the meeting was attended by the head of the EUPAM mission, "Jan Vecchiel," and he stressed the need to begin work in practice that would transform the theoretical agreements into a tangible reality awaited by the Libyan observer. During the meeting, Al-Koni stressed that the issue of illegal immigration is one of the thorny issues that Libya cannot solve without fruitful and direct cooperation with the European Union, and that controlling the southern border establishes an essential step to combat organized crime and human smuggling, which has risen due to the conditions that neighboring countries are experiencing. For his part, the European Union Ambassador to Libya expressed the importance of addressing this issue in its regional and international dimensions, according to what MP Al-Koni said in the One Desert Initiative. Explaining that the European Union has adopted this new, important and profoundly significant geopolitical concept. Events have proven the importance of this forward-looking vision that makes the desert an integrated political unit, and it is not possible to deal with any of its parts without taking into account the entire geographical and political map. He said, "This initiative was inspiring to the European Union, which will not delay in supporting the MP in this direction." In particular, the Vice President of the Presidential Council explained that what the 'One Desert' initiative seeks is to restore to this inclusive geopolitical space, its true spirit as a space that brings together the peoples and ethnicities that inhabit its areas. It was a comprehensive desert, and what has made it today a source of concern is the interference of some foreign parties or terrorist or criminal gangs that are trying to make this space a point of drowning and conflict, and this gives Libya its leadership role in resolving the problems that may hinder the vitality of this comprehensive and unified space, in which The tribes and peoples inhabiting this region constitute this renewable and permanent natural and strategic unity. Nicola Orlando stressed the Union's support for Libya and Al-Koni's efforts in particular. And his vision to control the southern borders to reduce illegal immigration and organized crime that has cast a shadow on the Mediterranean region, and the European Union's desire to help Libya address the issue of illegal immigration as a transit country facing the pressures of this phenomenon, which is pushing increasing numbers of people to leave their homelands, which should not be That Libya bears it alone. The head of the EUBAM mission, Jan Vecchiel, stressed that Libya's enti tlement to assistance in managing its maritime and southern borders in particular is based on this Libyan approach, which seeks to ensure Libya's full sovereignty over its borders and its pioneering role in the context of regional solutions to the various threats facing the region. He considered that signing the memorandum of understanding with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs would facilitate the mission's work in this context and without delay. Source: Libyan News Agency