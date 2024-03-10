(Al-Koni) discusses with the European Union Ambassador aspects of joint and direct cooperation between Libya and the European Union in various fields.NATIONAL MODERATION BLOC AND QUINTET AMBASSADORS INITIATIVE: A BEACON OF HOPE, SAYS PATRIARCH AL-RAHI

Today, Sunday, Representative of the Presidential Council, Musa Al-Koni, discussed with the European Union Ambassador, Nicola Orlando, aspects of joint and direct cooperation between Libya and the European Union in various fields, and stressed the priority of addressing the issue of border security and combating organized crime. , terrorism, and reducing illegal immigration. The Council's media office stated that the meeting was attended by the head of the EUPAM mission, "Jan Vecchiel," and he stressed the need to begin work in practice that would transform the theoretical agreements into a tangible reality awaited by the Libyan observer. During the meeting, Al-Koni stressed that the issue of illegal immigration is one of the thorny issues that Libya cannot solve without fruitful and direct cooperation with the European Union, and that controlling the southern border establishes an essential step to combat organized crime and human smuggling, which has risen due to the conditions that neighboring countries are experiencing. For his part, the European Union Ambassador to Libya expressed the importance of addressing this issue in its regional and international dimensions, according to what MP Al-Koni said in the One Desert Initiative. Explaining that the European Union has adopted this new, important and profoundly significant geopolitical concept. Events have proven the importance of this forward-looking vision that makes the desert an integrated political unit, and it is not possible to deal with any of its parts without taking into account the entire geographical and political map. He said, "This initiative was inspiring to the European Union, which will not delay in supporting the MP in this direction." In particular, the Vice President of the Presidential Council explained that what the 'One Desert' initiative seeks is to restore to this inclusive geopolitical space, its true spirit as a space that brings together the peoples and ethnicities that inhabit its areas. It was a comprehensive desert, and what has made it today a source of concern is the interference of some foreign parties or terrorist or criminal gangs that are trying to make this space a point of drowning and conflict, and this gives Libya its leadership role in resolving the problems that may hinder the vitality of this comprehensive and unified space, in which The tribes and peoples inhabiting this region constitute this renewable and permanent natural and strategic unity. Nicola Orlando stressed the Union's support for Libya and Al-Koni's efforts in particular. And his vision to control the southern borders to reduce illegal immigration and organized crime that has cast a shadow on the Mediterranean region, and the European Union's desire to help Libya address the issue of illegal immigration as a transit country facing the pressures of this phenomenon, which is pushing increasing numbers of people to leave their homelands, which should not be That Libya bears it alone. The head of the EUBAM mission, Jan Vecchiel, stressed that Libya's enti tlement to assistance in managing its maritime and southern borders in particular is based on this Libyan approach, which seeks to ensure Libya's full sovereignty over its borders and its pioneering role in the context of regional solutions to the various threats facing the region. He considered that signing the memorandum of understanding with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs would facilitate the mission's work in this context and without delay. Source: Libyan News Agency Maronite Patriarch Cardinal Mar Bechara Boutros al-Rahi presided over Sunday's Mass in Bkerke. Bishops and priests assisted him. Political figures and officials attended the ceremony. After the Gospel, the Patriarch stated, "The world's problems stem from the ease of killing, war, destruction, displacement of innocent citizens, leaving them vulnerable to hunger, thirst, disease, and exhaustion, all of which result from the state of sin." The Patriarch emphasized that this is evident in the Israeli war on Gaza and the tragedy of the Palestinian people, condemning the ongoing genocide and calling the world to stop it. He said, "We reject the silence of the world's nations, sacrificing a deprived people's right to their land and their right to a state of their own, as per United Nations Resolution 181 adopted on November 29, 1947, regarding the partition of Palestine into two states: one Jewish and one Arab, with defined borders." Regarding Lebanon, al-Rahi said, "We seek to avoid sliding into this blind and malicious war, protect the South and its citizens, and immediately proceed to elect a president to ensure the functioning of the parliament, government, and all constitutional institutions." He added, "From this perspective, we view the initiative of the National Moderation Bloc and the efforts of the Quintet Ambassadors Committee with great positivity, hoping for their success and expressing gratitude for their efforts and sacrifices." On another note, the Patriarch addressed recent events and highlighted the celebration of International Women's Day and Teacher's Day on March 8th and 9th. He congratulated and appreciated women and teachers, acknowledging their roles as wives, mothers, sisters, and professionals, expressing solidarity with them in their rights and responsibilities across society. In addition, he emphasized the importance of teachers in combating illiteracy and shaping Lebanon's future, assuring them of the church's support. He urged cooperation to overcome economic challenges and called on political leaders to prioritize the nation's interests over personal and sectarian agendas, stressing their accountability for the country's paralysis. In his closing remarks, the Patriarch urged prayers for spiritual, moral, and physical healing. He called on "brothers and sisters to unite in seeking divine intervention for the well-being of all humanity." Source: National News Agency - Lebanon