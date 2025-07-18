Al-Haddad and Greek Military Attach© Explore Joint Military Training Cooperation

Tripoli: The Chief of Staff of the Libyan Army, Lieutenant General Mohammed Al-Haddad, held a meeting with the Greek Defense Military Attach© at his office on Thursday. The meeting was also attended by the Chief of Staff of the Naval Forces, highlighting the importance of the discussions.

According to Libyan News Agency, the Chief of Staff’s Media Office reported that Al-Haddad warmly welcomed the Greek representative, underscoring the strong and historical ties between Libya and Greece. This meeting serves as a testament to the ongoing diplomatic and military relations that have been nurtured over the years.

The Media Office further elaborated that the primary focus of the meeting was on exploring avenues for joint military cooperation, particularly in the realm of training exercises. Both nations are keen to enhance their military capabilities through shared knowledge and collaborative training initiatives, which could prove beneficial in addressing regional security challenges.

The discussions mark a significant step towards strengthening military relations and potentially pave the way for other cooperative ventures between Libya and Greece.