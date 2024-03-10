Al-Dabaiba follows up on the plan of the Agricultural and Livestock Projects Development and Investment Authority

Today, Sunday, the Prime Minister of the National Unity Government, 'Abdul Hamid Al-Dabaiba,' held a meeting with the Management Committee of the Agricultural and Livestock Projects Development and Investment Agency and the directors of departments and offices in the agency, in the presence of the Undersecretary of the Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock, 'Mohamed Al-Turki,' and the Minister of State for Council Affairs. Minister Adel Gomaa. The media office of the Prime Minister of the National Unity Government stated that Al-Turki presented a position on the measures taken by the ministry regarding activating the agency and supporting it to carry out its tasks regarding receiving agricultural and livestock projects and working to develop or invest them in accordance with controls that contribute to the operation of the projects and eliminating the neglect to which they have been exposed. The Director of the Agency, Ahmed Abu Zaid, also gave a presentation in which he explained the agricultural and lives tock projects received by the Agency and the technical and administrative steps taken regarding their activation, as well as the difficulties facing the Agency in performing its duties due to the neglect it has faced during the past years. According to the office, Al-Dabaiba directed the Ministry of Agriculture and the agency to work seriously to evaluate all agricultural and livestock projects and the feasibility of benefiting from them through their development and investment, so that they can return to work and contribute to the diverse needs of citizens locally. Al-Dabaiba also stressed the necessity of establishing controls and mechanisms for investment and granting opportunities to the local element in order to activate these projects and realistic partnership between the private and public sectors in accordance with legal controls, and the necessity of equal opportunities for all investment tools in accordance with approved standards. Source: Libyan News Agency