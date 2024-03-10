Al-Baour discusses with the South Korean ambassador the return of his country’s embassy to work from the capital, Tripoli.

The person in charge of managing the work of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation in the Government of National Unity, 'Al-Taher Al-Baour,' discussed today, Sunday, with the Ambassador of the Republic of South Korea to the State of Libya, 'Jang Ji-hak,' the bilateral relations that bring together the two friendly countries. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated that the two sides discussed during the meeting strengthening and consolidating joint cooperation in various fields, including the return of the South Korean embassy to work from the capital, Tripoli, in addition to ways to support Korean companies in development and commercial projects in the country. Source: Libyan News Agency