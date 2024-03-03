Al-Baour and the Chargé d’Affaires of the Chinese Embassy in Libya discuss ways to strengthen relations between the two countries in various fields.

The person in charge of managing the work of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, 'Al-Taher Al-Baour,' received at the Ministry's office in the capital, Tripoli, the Chargé d'Affairs of the Embassy of the People's Republic of China to the State of Libya, Liu Jian. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on its Facebook page on Sunday: 'The meeting discussed ways to strengthen relations and prospects for improving bilateral cooperation in various fields.' Source: Libyan News Agency