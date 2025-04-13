Al-Baour and Borg Discuss Strengthening Libyan-Maltese Relations

Tripoli: The Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Taher Al-Baour, engaged in a phone conversation with Ian Borg, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, European Affairs and Trade of Malta, to explore avenues for enhancing friendship and bilateral cooperation.

According to Libyan News Agency, the dialogue between the two officials emphasized the robust relationship between Libya and Malta, highlighting their commitment to fostering bilateral cooperation and achieving mutual interests. The discussion underscored the shared history of collaboration and the steady progress in Libyan-Maltese relations.

The ministers reviewed the significant milestones achieved in the growth and development of their countries’ relations. Both expressed a strong desire to push these relations towards broader partnership opportunities that align with the aspirations of both nations. The call was a testament to the ongoing commitment to nurturing and expanding the scope of cooperation.

In addition to bilatera

l issues, Al-Baour and Borg exchanged views on a range of regional and international topics of mutual interest. The conversation was characterized by a spirit of understanding and coordination, reflecting the two countries’ shared perspective on various global challenges.