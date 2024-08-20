Al-Badrani and Makiya discuss plans to improve the investment reality of the ministry’s projects

Baghdad / NINA / -Minister of Culture, Tourism and Antiquities Ahmed Fakak Al-Badrani visited the headquarters of the National Investment Commission in Baghdad this morning, Tuesday, and met with its Chairman, Haider Muhammad Makiya, and discussed the ministry’s vision and plans for the coming period, and the advancement of the investment reality of the ministry’s projects and formations.

Al-Badrani discussed during his meeting with Makiya, according to the statement: “The problem of the Mosul Hotel, and reaching a solution formula regarding granting the investment opportunity for the hotel, which hindered the procedures for starting the construction of the Mosul Hotel building and its facilities, stressing the need to end this file through bilateral cooperation between the ministry and the commission.

The investment opportunities for the residential complexes planned to be granted to the ministry’s employees in all its formations were also discussed, as well as the joint efforts by contacting the Ministry

of Finance to allocate plots of land and prepare the appropriate environment for announcing investment opportunities for employees of the Ministry of Culture, Tourism and Antiquities, which are considered the entitlement of employees and affiliates of the ministry.

Source: National Iraqi News Agency