Al-Araji stresses the importance of dismantling the Syrian Al-Hol camp and for countries to withdraw their nationals from the camp

The National Security Adviser, Qassem Al-Araji, stressed the importance of dismantling the Syrian Al-Hol camp, calling on the international community to withdraw their nationals from the camp.

The chancellery said in a statement: "Al-Araji met today, in his office today, Sunday, with the new UK Ambassador to Baghdad, Stephen Hitchin."

It added: "During the meeting, they discussed the overall political and security situation at the international and regional levels, as well as ways to strengthen and develop relations of cooperation between the two countries in various fields."

The meeting also discussed the files of the Syrian al-Hol camp, Sinjar, and the fight against drugs, as well as strengthening coordination between Iraq and the United Kingdom in the field of combating terrorism.

Al-Araji stressed the importance of dismantling the Syrian Al-Hol camp, because it produces hatred and extremism, reaffirming the importance of urging the international community to ask countries to withdraw their nationals from this camp.

Al-Araji also indicated that Britain is a partner in the international coalition to fight ISIS, and it is important that cooperation also be in the field of exchanging security and intelligence information, expressing Iraq's aspiration to have international cooperation or an international strategy to combat drugs, which represents a new challenge.

For his part, the British Ambassador expressed his happiness at working in Iraq, and his aspiration to increase the level of cooperation between Iraq and the United Kingdom, in various fields, especially cooperation in the field of cybersecurity.

Source: National Iraqi News Agency