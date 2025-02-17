Al-Aqouri Meets Spanish Ambassador to Discuss Libya-Spain Relations

Benghazi: The head of the Foreign Affairs Committee in the House of Representatives, Youssef Al-Aqouri, met with the Ambassador of the Kingdom of Spain to Libya, Javier Soria, and his accompanying delegation at the headquarters of the Council’s office in Benghazi.

According to Libyan News Agency, the meeting focused on the latest political and economic developments in Libya and discussed joint cooperation programs. Al-Aqouri highlighted the historical relations between Libya and Spain and emphasized Spain’s role in supporting Libya’s stability. He underscored the importance of urging the European Union to take a more active role in preventing foreign interference and promoting democracy through free and fair elections in Libya.

In addressing the issue of immigration, Al-Aqouri called for enhanced coordination between Libya and the European Union to manage the significant immigration flows, which he described as a major challenge. He also mentioned that the House of Representatives has fulfilled its responsibilities by enacting laws for parliamentary and presidential elections and a constitutional referendum. Al-Aqouri reiterated the House’s stance that all foreign forces and mercenaries should leave Libyan territory.

Further, Al-Aqouri expressed the House of Representatives’ commitment to Libya’s development by establishing the Libya Development and Reconstruction Fund. He mentioned the Libyan Arab Armed Forces’ efforts to combat terrorism and extremism, aiming to ensure stability and secure Libyan territory from smugglers and criminal gangs.

Ambassador Javier Soria affirmed Spain’s continued support for Libya and its dedication to assisting the United Nations mission in the country.